New speed limit at Hay River’s Highway 2-Spruce Road junction

The speed limit at the intersection of Highway 2 and Spruce Road in Hay River has been reduced from 60 km/h to 50 km/h, the territorial government advised on Thursday.

According to a news release, the limit was reduced for “safety reasons due to the presence of pedestrians crossing the road at the intersection.” New speed limit signs have been put up.

There are plans to install a crosswalk with traffic lights at the intersection next summer.

Drivers were reminded to follow all posted speed limits and drive according to conditions.