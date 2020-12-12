YK hockey team holding equipment drive for Fort Good Hope

Yellowknife’s Subway bantam hockey team is holding an equipment drive for Fort Good Hope players on Saturday, December 12 from 10:30am until 1:30pm.

If you have any unused hockey equipment to donate – new or used – you can drop it off at the Yellowknife Community Arena parking lot and the team will take it from there.

If you can’t make it during the drop-off time, you can arrange a curbside pick-up by calling (867) 446-5257.

Fort Good Hope’s recreation coordinator, Karen Tingmiat, said skates, gloves, and helmets for youth aged seven to 15 are most needed.

“We are so very grateful,” said Tingmiat on Thursday of the coming donation. “The equipment that we have now is well-used.

“I was talking to some kids here yesterday … and I mentioned to them that we’re going to be getting some hockey equipment.

“They were kind-of sad that the arena isn’t open, but they are very happy to hear about the equipment and they’re excited to start hockey.”

Fort Good Hope’s arena is closed for renovations – though Tingmiat hopes it can open soon as the work isn’t affecting the ice – so an outdoor pond has become the community ice rink.

Greater focus on community involvement

Lillith Brook and Amy Lizotte, parents of players on the Subway team, came up with the idea to hold an equipment drive to benefit another community.

“Normally this team is fundraising and working hard to go to tournaments throughout the NWT and down south – and this year, obviously, can’t do that,” explained Brook.

“This year, because of travel restrictions and otherwise, they’re spending a bit more time focusing on community involvement.”

The team reached out to several communities. Fort Good Hope responded to eagerly accept some hockey equipment.

Brook said the players are excited to connect with a team in another community in a season when those kinds of relationship are limited.

“Often, when this team is travelling … they’ve been able to really connect with other teams and the communities that are hosting them. We’re hoping the Yellowknife players will connect with Fort Good Hope and maybe in the not too distant future they’ll be able to play one another,” she said.

The Subway team has built a tradition around giving back to the community.

“We wanted to make sure they understood the importance of giving back to the community and that relationship,” said coach Darren Wicks.

“Way back in novice [age group], we started doing Christmas hampers with the Salvation Army. And then we started sponsoring families at Christmas time.”

Brook thanked Det’on Cho Logistics for offering to store the equipment and North-Wright Airways for helping to transport the gear to Fort Good Hope.