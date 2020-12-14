NWT Power Corporation commits $15,000 to help youth curl

The NWT Curling Association (NWTCA) will receive $5,000 a year for the next three years to help purchase equipment and support “grassroots youth curling programs.”

The donation comes from the NWT Power Corporation, known as NTPC. Some of the territory’s curling clubs were allowed to return to the rink for modified gameplay at the end of September.

The NWTCA works to “promote and enhance curling in all regions of the Northwest Territories.”

“Youth curling is fun and exciting as well as being the future of curling in all our clubs,” Nick Saturnino, president of the NWTCA, was quoted as saying in a news release.

“The NTPC youth curling program will be a great support to the youth membership of our association.”