Yellowknife RCMP seize 48 grams of cocaine

Three people were arrested after Yellowknife RCMP seized approximately 48 grams of cocaine at a city apartment building earlier this week, police said on Friday.

RCMP said police dogs and officers discovered drugs, cash, and drug paraphernalia while using a search warrant to investigate alleged illegal drug sales on Tuesday.

Alier Buttic, from Leduc, Alberta, has been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime less than or equal to $5,000, and resisting a peace officer.

No other charges have yet been laid. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at (867) 669-1111.