Work at Cabin Radio: Creative Assistant and Account Executive

Cabin Radio seeks a Creative Assistant and Account Executive to join the NWT’s rapidly growing home of news and entertainment.

You’ll be part of a small, friendly team based in downtown Yellowknife, and your work will help Cabin Radio grow to meet the needs of more northerners.

This position is offered as an initial three-month internship with an ideal start date of January 4 until March 31, 2021. There is the prospect of a three-month extension or permanent employment at the end of the initial period for the right candidate.

Eligibility

This position is offered with help from Canada’s Digital Skills for Youth initiative. To meet the criteria of this federal program, applicants must be at most 30 years old on the expected start date of the position (January 4, 2021). You must be legally entitled to work in Canada and you must self-assess as underemployed, meaning you either are not employed, feel you are employed below your level of education, or currently have only part-time employment.

Responsibilities

The Creative Assistant and Account Executive helps northern businesses create striking and meaningful advertisements that run on Cabin Radio’s website, social channels, and live audio stream.

You’ll have two main roles. The first is creating advertising campaigns by writing great radio scripts, helping to put together video ideas, and designing web graphics. The second is working with northern businesses to help them pick the right ideas for their campaigns and make sure they’re happy with the final product.

Your working day will involve spending time with businesses understanding their needs, developing ideas, then making those ideas happen using a range of creative software. On an average day, you can expect to spend some of your time in a recording studio, some time at your desk, and some time outside the office visiting Yellowknife businesses.

Skills

Businesses will look to you to guide them through the process of creating ad campaigns that stand out. This is a creative role that rewards someone who always has ideas and is great at communicating with people. You’ll need to be polite, friendly, and diplomatic.

The creation of audio advertising will involve development in skills with audio software and hardware (we can train you). Creating campaigns for Cabin Radio’s website will reward people with good graphic design skills – experience with Photoshop and InDesign is an asset. If you know video editing software like Final Cut Pro or Premiere Pro, that’s an asset, too.

If you think your software skills will need work, we can offer some training and you should still apply. Similarly, if you’ve never worked on advertising with businesses before, we can train the right applicant if you’re good at communicating and excited to bring a professional approach to your work. You’ll be guided and mentored by our General Manager and Creative Director throughout.

Salary

This position pays $38.60 an hour for a 37.5-hour work week. Note that this salary applies to the three-month internship period of January-March 2021 only – salary terms may change if the position is extended or a permanent contract offered.

How to Apply

To apply, email Andrew Goodwin, General Manager with the following:

Your resumé

Examples of your work in graphic design, audio, or video (if available)

Select two examples of ads you like on Cabin Radio’s website, and tell us why they appeal to you

The deadline to apply is 5pm MT on Sunday December 20, 2020. Interviews will take place on December 21-23, and the position commences on January 4, 2021.

Need more details or want to discuss the position before applying? Email Andrew or call (867) 688-0086.