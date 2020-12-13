Yellowknife Fire crew called to Yellowknife’s Birchwood apartments Published: December 13, 2020 at 11:39am Ollie WilliamsDecember 13, 2020 A submitted photo shows smoke coming from a unit of Yellowknife's Birchwood apartment building on December 13, 2020. Advertisement. Firefighters were called to Yellowknife’s Birchwood apartment complex late on Sunday morning. Witnesses described smoke coming from one of the units and crews running hoses into the building while evacuated residents waited in temperatures below -30C. The cause of the fire was not immediately confirmed and nor was it clear whether anyone had been hurt.Advertisement. The Birchwood complex is located on Range Lake Road, across from the city’s École St Joseph School. Advertisement. Related