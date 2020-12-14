Brenda Gauthier to become NWT languages commissioner

The NWT legislature has appointed Brenda Gauthier to the position of Official Languages Commissioner of the Northwest Territories.

Gauthier will begin work in the role on January 11, 2021. The vacancy was created by the departure of Shannon Gullberg, who occupied the office from 2005 to 2008 and again from 2015 until earlier this year.

The languages commissioner works to ensure the rights, status, and privileges of each official language are recognized, and investigates allegations of non-compliance with rules regarding official language use.

The Legislative Assembly said Gauthier will establish the commissioner’s office in Fort Smith, relocating it from Yellowknife.

According to the assembly, Gauthier has more than 20 years of management experience in the fields of justice and intergovernmental relations.

“She plans to engage and collaborate with Indigenous governments, stakeholders and residents on promoting awareness of the Official Languages Act and the services her office will provide to the residents of the Northwest Territories,” the assembly said in a statement.

Requests and complaints sent to the commissioner’s email address will be passed on to Gauthier for her attention when she takes office.