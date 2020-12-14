Extreme cold expected in Norman Wells, Tulita

Environment Canada is warning residents in Norman Wells and Tulita of extremely cold temperatures on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

In an alert on Monday afternoon, Environment Canada said the region can expect temperatures nearing -50C with wind chill.

It warns that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin and recommends that residents watch for cold-related symptoms including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, along with numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when very cold temperatures or wind chill means an increased health risk including frostbite and hypothermia.