Gwich’in and Inuvialuit launch new contracting company

The Gwich’in Development Corporation (GDC) and Inuvialuit Development Corporation (IDC) have joined forces to create a new jointly owned contracting company, called Delta North Alliance.

Delta North Alliance will be a general contracting company the development corporations will use to pursue work, like large infrastructure projects, in the Mackenzie Delta.

“The Inuvialuit and Gwich’in of the Northwest Territories have long-standing relations as neighbours, friends, and family. There are many shared interests which includes economic prosperity,” a news release states, explaining the partnership will allow the development corporations to maximize their capabilities in the construction industry.

“The Delta North Alliance is the next step in the evolution of our history and it makes good use of our collective strengths; I am happy to see this partnership develop over the past year and look forward to seeing it thrive in the years and decades to come,” Gwich’in Tribal Council Grand Chief Ken Smith was quoted as saying.

Smith is also the chair of the GDC and signed the shareholders agreement on behalf of the Gwich’in.

“With Inuvialuit Development Corporation’s long and strategic commitment to economic development and regional employment, IDC is proud to secure a strong partnership with the readiness to meet challenges specific to our regions,” added IDC Chair Patrick Gruben, who also signed the agreement.