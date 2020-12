For the second time this week, there is a power outage in Hay River.

Northland Utilities wrote on Facebook to say crews are onsite working on repairs and expect the power to be restored by 3pm on Tuesday.

The emergency outage is in the Mansell Place area. It’s unclear what caused the outage.

Hay River was also without power on December 12, when a downed power lined resulted in power loss for around 30 customers in the Mile 5 River Woods area for just over an hour.