Police ask for help finding missing Tuktoyaktuk man

Police in Tuktoyaktuk are asking for help to find 44-year-old Kelly Ovayuak.

Ovayuak was last seen in the Oceanview Drive area of the community on December 13.

He had been seen using a snowmobile that day, which was later located without him.

Ovayuak has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 209 pounds.

RCMP noted they do not know what he was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelly Ovayuak is asked to call Tuktoyaktuk RCMP at 977-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.