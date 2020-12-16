Yellowknife set to open registration for winter programs

Registration opens on Monday, December 21 for City of Yellowknife winter programming.

Online registration begins at 9am that day on the city’s website (you’ll need to register for an account first if you don’t have one). You can also call (867) 920-5683 or (867) 669-3457 to register for programs.

The city’s website lists a range of aquatic, preschool and youth programs alongside teen and adult classes featuring the likes of taekwondo, Bollywood fitness, beginner Italian, an introduction to knitting, and growing food in small spaces.

There’s even a one-off class to help you get your tomato plants started for summer 2021.

Anyone taking part in city programming must first complete the city’s online Covid-19 screening form.

“Additional requirements may apply to specific programs and participants are encouraged to read all the material made available to them during sign-up,” the city said in a news release.