Délı̨nę, Colville Lake latest to face extreme cold warning

Colville Lake and Délı̨nę are the latest communities in the Northwest Territories to receive an extreme cold warning.

According to an alert issued by Environment Canada on Wednesday afternoon, temperatures are expected to near -50C with wind chill Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the Sahtu communities. It says the extreme cold conditions could extend into Friday.

Yellowknife and the Tłı̨chǫ communities of Wekweètì, Whatì, and Behchokǫ̀ are also still under extreme cold warnings. Environment Canada says approaching cloud cover on Wednesday evening is expected to somewhat moderate temperatures in the region.

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when very cold temperatures or wind chill result in increased risk of frostbite and hypothermia.