Watch: Fort Smith’s stunning festive campground

Residents and businesses in Fort Smith have turned Queen Elizabeth Territorial Park’s campground into a magical festive loop of lights.

Locals each decorated a campsite in a Light Up the Park initiative promoted by the Town of Fort Smith and the territorial government.

Until Christmas Eve, people can take nightly vehicle tours of the lights from 5pm till 9pm. Admission is by donation of cash or non-perishable supplies for the town’s annual food and toy drive.

Photographer John David McKinnon sent photos of every display to Cabin Radio. We turned the images into a short video tour. Watch and enjoy.