Two new Covid-19 cases: one in Yellowknife, one at Gahcho Kué

Two cases of Covid-19 in the NWT were confirmed by the territorial government on Friday afternoon – one in a Yellowknife resident, the other in a non-resident worker at the Gahcho Kué mine.

The chief public health officer’s staff said both were travel-related. The individuals are isolating and said to be doing well.

The Yellowknife resident came back to the territory following domestic travel. They have been isolating with their household.

The person was a passenger on an Air Canada flight from Edmonton to Yellowknife on Wednesday. Public health officers have been in touch with fellow passengers in affected rows of that flight.

If you were seated in rows 14 to 20 of flight AC 8225 on December 16 and have not yet been contacted by a public health officer, you are asked to contact your local health centre, get a Covid-19 test, and continue your 14-day isolation.

“Only those in the rows identified … may be considered to have an exposure risk. No one else on the airplane is at risk of exposure,” Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola said in Friday’s advisory.

No other contacts outside the person’s household were identified.

The Gahcho Kué mine worker had 14 contacts at the mine site following travel from a southern province. Those contacts are in isolation and the territorial government said “the risk of further transmission at the worksite is assessed to be very low.”

The infected individual had no contact with any NWT communities on their way to the mine.

The case of the mine worker, as a resident of a south province, does not count toward the NWT’s overall tally. The case in Yellowknife is the 24th confirmed in an NWT resident to date.