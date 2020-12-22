Watch: Tour Northlands’ finest holiday decorations

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Yellowknife’s Northland Trailer Park.

To dress up the community and spread some holiday cheer, residents of the neighbourhood decided to host a decoration competition.

The winners were chosen by local celebrity judges including Frame Lake MLA Kevin O’Reilly and city mayor Rebecca Alty.

Cabin Radio braved December’s frigid temperatures to check out what Northlands has to offer.

Follow along as reporter Meaghan Brackenbury and Cabin Radio pup Penny check out the lights.

Camera: Sarah Pruys

Editing: Meaghan Brackenbury