Yellowknife police ask for help locating 12-year-old

Yellowknife RCMP on Friday appealed for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old.

Police said Keagan Franki, reported missing earlier in the day, was last seen on Thursday in the area of Lanky Court.

Keagan was described by police as approximately 5 ft 9 in tall and weighing 140 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket with grey shoulders, black snow pants, and black runners.

If you can help police locate Keagan, call Yellowknife RCMP at (867) 669-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.