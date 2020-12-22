NWT renews public health emergency for 20th time

The Northwest Territories government renewed its territory-wide public health emergency for the 20th time on Tuesday morning.

Health minister Julie Green made the decision as the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated across Canada, a news release from the NWT government stated.

The territory said the public health emergency is needed to “decisively respond to shifts in the NWT’s own public health situation.”

Declaring and maintaining a public health emergency gives the NWT’s chief public health officer expanded powers, including the ability to procure and distribute medical supplies and establish a voluntary immunization program in the territory.

According to the territory’s Covid-19 dashboard, there are currently three active cases of the virus in the NWT. There have been 24 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the territory since March.

Under the territory’s Public Health Act, a public health emergency expires every two weeks unless it is extended by the health minister. The latest extension expires on January 5.