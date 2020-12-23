Hotıì ts’eeda launches interview series to tackle Covid-19 concerns

A new interview series from Hotıì ts’eeda and the GNWT, exploring concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic, released its first episode on Friday.

The series, entitled Information is Medicine, is hosted by Tłı̨chǫ youth Jocelyn Zoe.

“We know Indigenous people in NWT communities would like to hear from their own knowledge-holders about the Covid-19 pandemic,” Dr John B Zoe, chair of Hotıì ts’eeda – a research support group – was quoted as saying in a news release.

“We feel we can play a role in translating Covid-19 information and public health recommendations into concepts and language that are culturally safe and relevant for the Indigenous people and communities of the NWT.”

The first episode, lasting 11 minutes, sees Zoe interview Shania Young – a Tłı̨chǫ citizen and registered nurse in Yellowknife – about healthcare providers’ work in communities.

The interview addresses concerns about professionals who receive exemptions from 14-day isolation.

Translations will be made for all of the NWT’s Indigenous languages.