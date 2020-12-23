Steve Loutitt named deputy minister of infrastructure

Steve Loutitt is new deputy minister of the NWT’s Department of Infrastructure.

He assumes the position effective immediately, the territorial government said on its last day before most staff depart on a Christmas break.

Loutitt had been the acting deputy minister since Joe Dragon left the position in October. Dragon spent weeks considering his position after significant disagreements with former infrastructure minister Katrina Nokleby.

“Steve Loutitt brings extensive experience that will be a valuable asset to the Government of the Northwest Territories,” Premier Caroline Cochrane was quoted as saying in a news release.

“I have confidence he will be able to inspire his department and continue to deliver on the commitments made to advance the priorities of the 19th Legislative Assembly.”

The GNWT said Loutitt has more than 30 years of experience in many capacities within the territorial government.

He formerly worked as the regional airport manager for Yellowknife and four smaller communities.