New PIQSIQ cover of Coventry Carol now available

Yellowknife duo PIQSIQ is back with another music release ringing in the holiday season.

Following their 2019 Christmas album Quviasugvik: In Search of Harmony, sisters Tiffany Ayalik and Kayley Inuksuk Mackay have reimagined the nearly 500-year-old English tune Coventry Carol with throat-singing, eerie crooning, and a rich sonic soundscape.

The new single comes weeks after the pair’s album Taaqtuq Ubluriaq: Dark Star, was released during Halloween season.

According to a news release announcing the project, Ayalik and Inuksuk Mackay used vocal layering in their rendition of the carol – traditionally sung by a full choir – to “symbolize how their two voices can replicate the power of many.”

The sisters felt the carol’s “bittersweet theme was appropriate this year to acknowledge both the joys of the season and the pain of being separated from loved ones,” their statement continued.

“With Covid on the rise in many places, gathering will not bring the safety and community it once did, and one thing we have always loved about Christmas is choirs, which certainly are not in the holiday plans this year,” Inuksuk Mackay stated.

Coventry Carol is available for purchase on Bandcamp alongside the duo’s full discography.