YK RCMP investigating break and enter at downtown Reddi Mart

Yellowknife RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of a break-and-enter at the city’s downtown Reddi Mart.

According to a Wednesday news release, a “large quantity” of tobacco products and lottery tickets were stolen from the Reddi Mart on 48 Street after a man smashed a front window and entered the building at around 4:05am that day.

Video surveillance of the suspect shows them wearing all black with their lower face covered.

Police are asking people to get in touch if they have information about the man or video footage of a man wearing all black in the area between 3:55am and 4:15am on Wednesday.

The Yellowknife RCMP detachment can be reached at (867) 669-1111. Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by texting “nwtnutips” plus a message to 274637.