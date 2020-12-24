Police arrest suspect after series of Yellowknife break-and-enters

Police in Yellowknife on Thursday said they had arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with several break-and-enters in the city, including one that took place at the downtown Reddi Mart on Wednesday.

RCMP said the arrest followed another incident, this time shortly after 4am on Christmas Eve at a business in the vicinity of 50 Avenue and 53 Street.

When police arrived at the scene, according to an RCMP news release, the store’s side window appeared to be broken. RCMP say they located the suspect and placed him under arrest.

No charges have yet been laid and the investigation is ongoing. The man’s identity was not released.

Anyone with information related to recent break-and-enters is asked to contact RCMP at (867) 669-1111.