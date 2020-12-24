Ice road between Dettah and Yellowknife opens for 2020-21

The ice road connecting Yellowknife and Dettah opened for the 2020-21 winter season on Christmas Eve.

On Twitter, the NWT government’s Department of Infrastructure said the road was open to vehicles weighing up to 5,000 kg.

The ice road shaves around 10 to 15 minutes off the travel time between the two communities.

The road, which was declared open as of 1pm on Thursday, is bang on time. Christmas Eve is its average opening date over the past 20 years.

It generally closes again in mid-April.