Fundraiser started for Behchokǫ̀ family who lost home in fire

People across the Northwest Territories are raising funds for a family in Behchokǫ̀ who lost their home in a fire.

Police say they were called to a house fire in Behchokǫ̀ around 8pm on Monday evening. When they arrived, all of the residents had vacated the property.

RCMP said they are not investigating the fire as “there did not appear to be a criminal element.”

Jody Zoe, who says she is a cousin of the family, has started a fundraiser on GoFundMe. It aims to raise $35,000 to help Lisa and Gary Simpson, and their six children, to rebuild their home.

“All their personal belongings from the time they moved in to now are all gone,” the page states. “Any donation will help in this challenging time, especially after the holidays.”

The fire was the second reported in the Northwest Territories in the space of a day.

A separate Monday fire in Fort Providence was said to have claimed the life of a child. Fundraising efforts have also begun for the family affected by that fire.