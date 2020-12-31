Yellowknife youth missing in Edmonton, police ask for help

Yellowknife RCMP issued a New Year’s Eve plea for help finding a 17-year-old from the city reported missing in Edmonton.

Tachara Adjun was last seen on Monday at 8am, police said, leaving a hotel in Edmonton’s south end. She has not been seen or heard from since, RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

Police described Tachara as Indigenous, 5 ft 4in tall and weighing 115 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

“She may be wearing onesie-style pyjamas,” police stated.

“Tachara has ties to Yellowknife, so there is a possibility she may have returned or be returning to the Northwest Territories,” Thursday’s news release added.

If you can help police find Tachara, contact the Edmonton Police Service at (780) 423-4567 or the Yellowknife RCMP detachment at (867) 669-1111.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.