$50,000 Stanton Foundation grand prize drawn: here are the winners

Rebecca Broman won the $50,000 grand prize as the Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation’s series of online raffles reached a climax on New Year’s Day.

In total, $99,000 was handed out on Friday. The foundation said ticket sales had exceeded $195,000 and a final fundraising figure – minus expenses – was now being calculated.

The draws began in November but New Year’s Day was always the focus and by far the most valuable single day of the raffle, which was designed to replace the foundation’s annual gala. Like many events this past year, the gala could not go ahead because of Covid-19.

A second prize of $20,000 went to Phila Fyten. Third prize, worth $10,000 went to Holly Rein.

Rachel Yakkeina won $5,000, Lee Ross won $3,000, Kevin O’Connell won $2,000, and Xavier Lamontagne won $1,000.

Mandi Bolstad won diamond stud earrings, Duane Bohiken won an iPhone 11 Pro, and Richard Miller won a $1,250 gift card.

“We are incredibly grateful for your support of the foundation and especially the Stanton Territorial Hospital,” the foundation wrote on Facebook.