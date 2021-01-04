Police, coroner respond to sudden death at Yellowknife’s Fraser Tower

Yellowknife RCMP have confirmed the sudden death of a man at the city’s Fraser Tower apartment building on the morning of Saturday, January 2.

Residents of the building reported officers cordoning off an area outside the building following the discovery of a body. On Monday, police confirmed they had been called to the scene at around 10:20am that day.

“A man in his thirties was located unresponsive at a multi-unit residential building in the 52 St area,” read a short emailed statement from RCMP.

The individual involved has not been publicly identified. Police said the death “is not believed to be suspicious at this time.”

RCMP said they are working on the case with the NWT’s coroner service.