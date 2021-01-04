Police investigate New Year’s Eve Highway 3 fatality

RCMP in Behchokǫ̀ say they’re investigating the New Year’s Eve death of a 45-year-old man around 25 km west of Boundary Creek on Highway 3.

Police say they were called to the collision at around 5pm on December 31. According to RCMP, a man got out of a southbound vehicle before being struck by a tractor trailer travelling in the other direction.

The highway was closed while RCMP forensic and traffic reconstruction staff investigated.

Police are working with the NWT Department of Infrastructure on a commercial vehicle investigation. The NWT’s coroner service is also investigating.

RCMP have not laid any charges related to the collision.

The identity of the man killed in the collision has not been publicly released.