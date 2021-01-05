NWT renews public health emergency for 21st time

The Northwest Territories’ health minister again renewed a territory-wide public health emergency on Tuesday.

In a news release, the territorial government said the continued emergency is required to “decisively respond to shifts” in the territory’s health situation and “maintain preventative measures” as the Covid-19 pandemic accelerates across Canada.

According to CTV’s Covid-19 tracker, there are currently 78,392 active cases across Canada.

All 24 cases of Covid-19 so far confirmed in the Northwest Territories have recovered.

A public health emergency gives the NWT’s chief public health officer expanded powers, including the ability to establish a voluntary immunization program in the territory.

Under the territorial Public Health Act, a public health emergency expires every two weeks unless it is extended by the health minister. The latest extension expires on January 19.