Advertisement.

Coronavirus

NWT renews public health emergency for 21st time

Health minister Julie Green addresses reporters at the legislature on September 8, 2020
Health minister Julie Green addresses reporters at the legislature on September 8, 2020. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

The Northwest Territories’ health minister again renewed a territory-wide public health emergency on Tuesday.

In a news release, the territorial government said the continued emergency is required to “decisively respond to shifts” in the territory’s health situation and “maintain preventative measures” as the Covid-19 pandemic accelerates across Canada. 

According to CTV’s Covid-19 tracker,  there are currently 78,392 active cases across Canada. 

Advertisement.

All 24 cases of Covid-19 so far confirmed in the Northwest Territories have recovered. 

A public health emergency gives the NWT’s chief public health officer expanded powers, including the ability to establish a voluntary immunization program in the territory. 

Under the territorial Public Health Act, a public health emergency expires every two weeks unless it is extended by the health minister. The latest extension expires on January 19.

Advertisement.

Advertisement.