Acho Dene Koe First Nation suspends Fort Nelson deliveries

Fort Liard’s Acho Dene Koe First Nation is suspending a pick-up and delivery service connecting members to stores and friends in Fort Nelson, British Columbia.

The suspension takes effect immediately, the First Nation said in a news release on Tuesday afternoon, citing an increase in reported Covid-19 cases in northern BC.

The First Nation expressed concern that a higher possibility of Covid-19 transmission now existed.

“The Chief and Council are concerned with the increase in reported cases,” the news release stated.

“We continue to encourage all members to restrict their travel and to follow all regulations released by the Chief Medical Officer of the Northwest Territories.”

Pick-ups and deliveries will resume once the First Nation has “confidence that it is safe.”

According to the British Columbia Covid-19 dashboard, there are 464 active cases of the virus in northern BC.

The pick-up and delivery service had operated for months as a means for members to obtain supplies from Fort Nelson while travel on Highway 7, which ordinarily connects the two communities, is severely restricted by the NWT’s pandemic restrictions.