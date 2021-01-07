NWT Métis Nation says more Covid-19 relief coming to members

The Northwest Territory Métis Nation has announced a new relief payment available to beneficiaries to help address insecurities caused by Covid-19.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, NWT Métis Nation President Garry Bailey said he and the Nation “recognize the continued pressures we are all experiencing during this pandemic.”

A sum of $450 is available to every approved beneficiary on the Nation’s registry as of December 17, 2020.

“Staff will be submitting payment requests to our finance department on your behalf within the next 60 days,” the Nation wrote online.

The payment will be made by direct deposit or cheque. For beneficiaries aged 18 or younger, the payment will be made to their primary guardian or caregiver.

Those who are eligible and interested in receiving a payment can email covid19@nwtmetis.ca to provide banking information.

Any other questions or comments can be directed to that email address, or people can call (867) 872-2770, extension 28, and ask for Jason.