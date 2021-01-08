Person passes away at Yellowknife sobering centre

A person at Yellowknife’s downtown sobering centre passed away in the early hours of Friday morning, Cabin Radio understands.

An employee at the centre, on 50 Street, is believed to have found the person unresponsive. The individual has not been publicly identified.

Denise McKee, chief executive of the NWT Disabilities Council – which operates the centre – said she was not immediately able to provide more details as she entered the facility.

Two RCMP vehicles were outside the building on Friday. Police in Yellowknife were understood to be preparing a statement.

