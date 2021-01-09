New coffee shop opens for business in downtown Yellowknife

Yellowknifers bustling through the city’s downtown core have a new spot to frequent for their daily caffeine boost.

Clothing store Iceblink is now home to Fika, a café nestled in the back part of the shop. Complete with plush chairs and a couch, staff say the aim is to get more foot traffic into the store itself.

“We’re just trying to get more people through the door … to have a safe place to come and enjoy a cup of coffee or, when they’re running about town, just to grab one and go,” Rachel Lane, a sales associate at Iceblink who has taken the lead in establishing Fika, told Cabin Radio.

“It’s really helpful to have this here.”

Fika is a Swedish word that means taking a break and relaxing with others.

The café has been open for about a month, offering americanos and cappuccinos to hot chocolate and mugs.

In the summer, Lane said the store will look to add iced drinks and potentially an outdoor patio.

She hopes the store can offer mothers a comfortable place to breastfeed or space for people to rest while their partners shop.

Meaghan Brackenbury/Cabin Radio

“We have a lot of people from even Hay River coming down,” she said, “and they just love it here just because it’s a little bit different from what they have. It’s just nice and cozy in here – it’s like a second home for sure.”

Established in 2013, Iceblink carries clothing, accessories, jewellery and gifts.

According to Lane and manager Tai Blake, the store has been able to weather the storm of Covid-19 relatively well. Iceblink added an online shop during the initial pandemic shutdown last March.

A Fika apron. Meaghan Brackenbury/Cabin Radio

“What’s really nice is we have further reach now in communities,” Blake said.

“We have people from Łútsël K’é [or] Inuvik ordering online, and we get it all packaged up and sent down, so it’s really been great.”

This coverage of the NWT’s business sector during the Covid-19 pandemic is sponsored by the NWT’s Department of Industry, Tourism, and Investment. Visit Buy North for more information on businesses near you.