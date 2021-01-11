YK RCMP charge man in connection with sobering centre death

Yellowknife RCMP have charged Moran Nitsiza in relation to the death of a man at the city’s sobering centre late last week.

According to a news release, Nitsiza was arrested without incident on Sunday. He is in custody. Police say no other suspects are wanted in the case.

RCMP said Nitsiza faced a “homicide charge,” which could feasibly mean either murder or manslaughter.

As first reported by Cabin Radio last week, a man passed away at the city’s sobering centre on Friday morning.

In a short statement that afternoon, police confirmed a 38-year-old man had died and they were investigating.

“The RCMP worked diligently on this investigation and have made an arrest in relation to this tragic death,” police stated on Monday.

RCMP said the incident that triggered the homicide charge “occurred near one of the city’s shelters” but the shelter itself was “not a factor.”

Police were ultimately called to the shelter at around 7:30am on Friday after the man was later found unresponsive.

“We are also very mindful of the impact this has on the neighbours and the community as a whole,” police said in a statement. “We are thankful that these centres are available in reducing harm in our community.”

The man who died has not been publicly identified.

Nitsiza is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, January 13.