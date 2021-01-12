Isolation infraction temporarily closes GNWT office

An NWT government department closed down its Yellowknife offices on Monday morning after someone entered when they should have been isolating.

The Department of Lands’ offices on the first floor of the Gallery Building have since reopened. The department said the offices were closed after “an individual who was supposed to be self-isolating following travel entered the office space for a short period of time on Sunday.”

It’s not clear if the individual was an employee of the department.

The NWT government said the incident had been “reported to Protect NWT as appropriate.”

“Department of Lands staff who work on the floor were asked to work from home Monday morning to ensure extra precautionary cleaning and sanitization measures could be undertaken,” the territory said in a statement.

“These actions were taken out of an abundance of caution, and staff were advised shortly after noon that it was safe for them to return to the worksite.”

The territory said an exposure control plan for the office was “fully implemented” throughout.