More than 500 NWT residents have received first vaccine dose

The first 500 NWT residents have now successfully received their first dose of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine according to the territorial government.

Sixteen communities in the territory are now offering the vaccine to all eligible adults this week, up from 11 announced earlier this month. The NWT’s health authority added the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, Enterprise, Kakisa, Dettah, and Ndilǫ to its schedule for the week.

Priority groups in all remaining communities will begin receiving the vaccine later this month. Many front-line healthcare workers have also received their first shots in the past few days.

The NWT government’s Covid-19 website stated 512 people had received their first of two vaccine doses as of Monday, January 11.

The vaccine requires two doses delivered four weeks apart.

Residents in Ulukhaktok, one of the communities on this week’s list, had broadly expressed enthusiasm for the vaccine. The community’s mayor, for example, voiced hesitancy about being a “guinea pig” for the vaccine but said he had signed up, adding: “The world needs it.”

Vaccinations have already taken place at seven long-term care homes across the territory. Early in that process, healthcare staff said the vast majority of care home residents were electing to receive the vaccine after consultation with nurses and family members.