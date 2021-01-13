Fort Smith RCMP investigate woman’s sudden death

Police in Fort Smith say they are investigating the sudden death of a 47-year-old woman in the community on Sunday.

According to an RCMP news release on Tuesday, the woman was found unresponsive by police and medical responders after a call at around 5:45am on Sunday.

Few details were available. The woman was not publicly identified.

“RCMP are investigating with the assistance of the NWT Coroner Service,” read the police statement.

“There are no public safety concerns at this time. No further information is available at this time.”