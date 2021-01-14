First vaccine dates for six Sahtu and Beau Del communities

The NWT’s health authority has confirmed opening vaccination dates for Fort Good Hope, Délı̨nę, Tulita, Fort McPherson, Aklavik, and Tuktoyaktuk.

The vaccine against Covid-19 will be given to all eligible adults in Aklavik from January 18-20 and Fort McPherson from January 19-21.

Priority groups will get the vaccine in Délı̨nę on January 19 and 20, Tulita on January 21 and 22, Tuktoyaktuk on January 21-23, and Fort Good Hope on January 25 and 26.

Those priority groups are people:

aged 60 and over

with existing multiple medical conditions

who travel outside the NWT regularly for medical care

could transmit Covid-19 to others who are at high risk (like medical and care workers)

who travel outside the NWT for work or to work camps alongside non-residents (like mine employees)

You can see the full schedule for all NWT communities on the health authority’s website. The schedule has been receiving daily updates so far this week.

Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, being used in the NWT, requires two doses four weeks apart.

Dr Kami Kandola, the NWT’s chief public health officer, received her first dose while visiting the community of Wekweètì on Wednesday.

Kandola had initially said she would be in line to receive her first dose with other non-priority residents in March or beyond.

However, she said Chief of Wekweètì Charlie Football – and other Indigenous leaders – had invited her to receive the vaccine earlier as a show of confidence in the product designed to reassure other residents.

Kandola described receipt of her first dose as an “emotional moment.” She said she had experienced no side effects of note.

“In mid-to-late March, we’ll have enough vaccine to provide to the general population,” Kandola told the CBC’s Trailbreaker on Thursday morning.