Accused murderer ordered not to contact four people

Morin Nitsiza appeared in court by video link from jail on Thursday morning as a judge named four people he is forbidden from contacting in any way.

Nitsiza, 29, had refused to appear in Territorial Court on Wednesday but sat with a sullen look from the North Slave Correctional Complex while listening to the names – likely to be potential witnesses – requested by the Crown.

He is accused of murder in relation to the death of Jerry Akoak at Yellowknife’s downtown sobering centre on Friday morning last week.

Ryan Clements, a Vancouver trial lawyer provided to Nitsiza by Legal Aid, told the court he was not yet officially representing Nitsiza but anticipated he soon would be.

Nitsiza was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on February 17.

Morin Nitsiza is seen in a photo uploaded to Facebook.

Outside court, Crown prosecutor Blair MacPherson disclosed no details related to the death.

“The investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Police previously said Jerry, 38, passed away at the sobering centre after earlier being involved in an altercation nearby.

Jerry had moved to Yellowknife from Gjoa Haven, Nunavut in December 2019 “to start a new life,” he posted on social media at the time.

A funeral service has yet to be finalized.

Nitsiza is presumed innocent of the charge he faces until proven guilty.