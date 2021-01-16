Everyone safe after fire at Inuvik townhouse

Officials in Inuvik say everyone escaped to safety from a fire at a four-unit townhouse on Natala Drive on Friday morning.

In a news release, the town said 21 firefighters and five vehicles were required. The fire burned for 20 minutes just after 8am before being brought under control, then work to extinguish the fire continued until shortly before noon.

The exterior of the unit in which the fire broke out was damaged. The three remaining units had smoke damage, the town said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Owners and tenants have been allowed to enter their units to collect belongings, the town said, thanking neighbours for taking in the townhouse’s occupants and their pets.