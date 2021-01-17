Premier to address ‘evolving situation’ in Fort Liard

NWT Premier Caroline Cochrane will on Sunday hold a news conference to discuss what she termed in a tweet the “evolving Covid-19 situation” in Fort Liard.

One case of the disease was confirmed in the community earlier on Saturday, the first in the Dehcho region since the pandemic began. Authorities think more cases may be coming.

Dr Kami Kandola, the territory’s chief public health officer, said there was “some likelihood of additional Covid-19 cases being discovered.”

A spokesperson later told Cabin Radio the investigation so far had shown “there was enough close contact during the infectious period that we suspect there will be additional transmission.”

Premier Cochrane will now speak to residents in a news conference to be streamed live on Cabin Radio’s Facebook page from 12pm on Sunday.

She will be joined by Dr Kandola and health minister Julie Green alongside Shane Thompson, the MLA for Nahendeh, who represents Fort Liard.

Fort Liard’s Acho Dene Koe First Nation on Saturday urged residents to remain calm as the territorial government told them not to gather with anyone outside their household.

The First Nation asked anyone in Fort Liard who doesn’t live there to remain in the community until they receive a Covid-19 test or are authorized to leave by the chief public health officer.

By Saturday evening, a sign had appeared on the road outside the community reading “no visitors until further notice.”

Who had placed the sign was not immediately clear.

In nearby Fort Simpson, a range of village businesses chose to close either for the purposes of deep cleaning or as a precautionary measure.

The NWT has now recorded 26 confirmed cases of Covid-19 among its residents since the pandemic began.