Live: Premier and Dr Kandola deliver Covid-19 update

NWT Premier Caroline Cochrane and Dr Kami Kandola are updating residents on the territory’s escalating battle with Covid-19.

Dr Kandola, the territory’s chief public health officer, on Saturday placed Fort Liard under a verbal containment order after three cases of Covid-19 were discovered in the Dehcho hamlet.

The order bans gatherings, closes most businesses, and keeps schools closd to in-person learning.

Travel to and from Fort Liard is still possible but is, in Kandola’s words, “strongly discouraged.”

She and Premier Cochrane were on Sunday expected to address both the situation in Fort Liard and twin mysteries related to the virus in Yellowknife and Hay River.

In Yellowknife, there has been no update since a Covid-19 case apparently unconnected to travel was announced on Friday. The territory has so far avoided suggesting community spread is occurring, and no further connected cases had been announced prior to Sunday’s news conference.

In Hay River, testing continues to try to determine how Covid-19 has turned up in the community’s sewage supply. So far there have been no positive tests that would explain the level of the virus responsible for Covid-19 in recent samples.