Yellowknife Burger Week returns for 2021!

The race to savour Yellowknife’s best burgers is back. Enter Yellowknife Burger Week and you could win great prizes while helping the Food First Foundation.

Yellowknife Burger Week 2021 is also more than a week long (time has lost all meaning after 2020), giving you extra opportunity to stamp burgers in your passport and enter the contest.

The rules are simple: from January 27 until February 6, collect at least three stamps from different participating restaurants in your passport. When you’ve done that, drop off your passport at any participating restaurant.

You could win a top prize of a weekend getaway for two at Blachford Lake Lodge, complete with flights and meals included. Other prizes include a weekend break at the city’s Explorer Hotel including a three-course dinner and breakfast, or dinner for two in a private teepee at Aurora Village.

Every burger sold raises money for the Food First Foundation, which gets healthy food and nutrition education to kids across the territory.

“I’m really excited for this second edition of Yellowknife Burger Week,” said organizer Sonia Idir.

“This year we have more burger variety, more vegetarian options and very cool staycation prizes.

“We made the event last 11 days due to smaller capacity in the restaurants, and to allow people to try as many burgers as they can to support restaurants and the Food First Foundation.”

Kenneth at Fatburger poses with the establishment’s 2021 entry. Photo: Arnel Vendiola

Meet 2021’s burgers

It’s time to bring on the burgers. These are the tasty treats you can eat for a good cause this year:

Fatburger – Back Country Bacon Mushroom Cheddar Burger

$14 – $1 donation to Food First Foundation



Big and juicy 1/3 lb Alberta Angus beef patty topped with two slices of Canadian cheddar cheese, maple bacon, grilled mushrooms, mayo and mustard, on a toasted brioche bun. Dine-in, takeout, & delivery.

Copperhouse Eatery & Lounge – Staycation

$15 – $3 donation. Vegetarian option available

6oz beef patty, guacamole, crisp prosciutto, smoked gouda, cherry ketchup, lettuce, and homemade pickle on an Ace bakery bun. Meatless farm patty available. Dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Gourmet Cup – Midday Sunset Veggie Burger

$20 – $1 donation. Vegetarian (fish option also available)

Sweet potato vegetarian burger topped with grated carrots, sliced cucumber, mint, tzatziki sauce and spinach on a delicious bun. Coconut crusted tandoori fish patty available. Takeout only.

Dancing Moose Café – Mushing Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14 – $1 donation. Vegetarian option available

Homemade beef patty with swiss cheese and mushrooms. Homemade carrot-onion-flaxseed patty available. Dine-in and takeout.

The Monkey Tree Pub – Aurora Firecracker

$12 – $2 donation

House-made beef patty topped with lightly spiced BBQ sauce, cheddar,

bacon, cajun crispy fried onion, battered fresh jalapeno, mayo, red onion, lettuce, tomato and pickle, on a brioche bun. Dine-in only.

Woodyard Brewhouse & Eatery – Isolation Burger

$19 – $3 donation

Fried beer-brined chicken breast, swiss cheese, fried pork belly, slaw dressed with beer mustard and covered in maple chicken gravy, all on a waffle bun. Dine-in and takeout.

Ja-Pain Bakery – Spectacular Zangi Burger

$10 – $1 donation

Deep-fried chicken marinated with ginger sauce on Ja-Pain’s special butter roll. Dine-in and takeout.



Stake Restaurant – Frozen Lamb-Burg-Ini

$12 – $2 donation

House-made lamb patty topped with pepper relish, goat cheese, lemon aioli, red onion, lettuce and tomato, on a brioche bun. Dine-in only.

Ready to get started?

Wait until January 27 then head to any of the above restaurants, grab a burger and a passport, and away you go.

Thanks to Yellowknife Burger Week’s fantastic sponsors helping Sonia and Cabin Radio bring this to you: NWT Tourism, CDÉTNO, and Signed.

Enjoy these great treats and help us raise money for northern nutrition. Prize winners will be announced on or before February 21, 2021.