Two more probable Covid-19 cases in Fort Liard

Two more people in Fort Liard probably have Covid-19 but the diagnoses have yet to be confirmed, the NWT government said on Monday evening.

If confirmed, the two would bring the total number of active Covid-19 cases in the hamlet to five. None of the cases have required hospital treatment, the territorial government said.

In an advisory, the NWT government said the two probable cases were identified amid 60 Covid-19 tests carried out in the past day.

Forty-five contacts of the five confirmed and probable patients are isolating. All patients are said to be doing well.

Fort Liard remains under a containment order that bans gathering and closes many businesses until at least the end of the month.

More: How Fort Liard residents view the containment order

Vaccinations against Covid-19 in Fort Liard are still set to go ahead on Thursday and Friday this week.

Nahanni Butte and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation were the latest communities to begin turning away visitors in response to Fort Liard’s cluster. They joined Sambaa K’e and Jean Marie River in doing so.

Meanwhile, there is no update on the continuing investigation into a mystery case of Covid-19 in Yellowknife.

Public health officials following up a lead tested some staff and residents at the city’s Aven Manor care home but no new cases were identified.

There remains no uptick in levels of Covid-19 in Yellowknife’s sewage sampling.

“It is highly likely that the source has passed their communicable period,” said Dr Kami Kandola, the territory’s chief public health officer, as confidence grows that Yellowknife has avoided community spread.

“As time passes, if there are no detects, we will determine that widespread community transmission did not occur and that this was a single locally acquired case with no identified source,” Kandola said.

Even so, monitoring will continue in the days to come.

A photo shared to Facebook by Jennifer Konisenta shows a roadblock erected outside the Dehcho community of Nahanni Butte.

In Hay River, Kandola said it’s increasingly likely traces of Covid-19 in the town’s sewage samples were from one of the Fort Liard cluster. The first Fort Liard patient to test positive had been isolating in Hay River prior to returning to the hamlet.

Kandola said that explanation was now thought to have a “high probability.” Monitoring of the situation will continue.

There are no new exposure advisories for any location in the NWT.

Until the two probable Covid-19 cases in Fort Liard are confirmed, the territory’s total number of cases so far in the pandemic remains at 28.