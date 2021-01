When Penny heard there was kicksledding at Yellowknife’s Qimmiq Kennels, she couldn’t resist and begged to go.

OK that’s a lie, she had her head in Cabin Radio’s garbage and never even heard the message. But her owner, our reporter Sarah Pruys, knew Penny was made for this moment.

Watch the video and decide for yourself: does Penny have a future as a sled dog?

Camera: Meaghan Brackenbury

Reporter, Editor: Sarah Pruys