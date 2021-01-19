NWT has now given 1,893 people first Covid-19 vaccine dose

The NWT says it has now provided 1,893 residents with their first dose of Moderna’s vaccine against Covid-19.

Teams of healthcare staff took the vaccine to a range of smaller, more remote NWT communities over the past week.

Ulukhaktok believes it is the first community in the territory to provide a first dose of the vaccine to 80 percent of its eligible adult population.

The territory’s Department of Health and Social Services said it did not immediately know which communities had achieved or surpassed its initial target of providing a dose to 70 percent of adults. Data was being tallied.

This week, adults aged 60 and up are being given their first dose in Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Inuvik and Hay River.

There were reports of difficulty booking appointments, particularly in Yellowknife, where some residents said they were instructed to leave a voice message with public health but had not heard back. Others said the process had been more straightforward.

A full schedule of vaccination dates for all communities, with booking instructions, is available on the NWT health authority’s website.

The NWT’s tally of 1,893 people provided with a first dose to date compares to 1,347 in Yukon and 2,141 in Nunavut according to those territories’ Monday figures.

The vaccine requires two doses, delivered four weeks apart. Nobody in the NWT has yet received both doses.

Sarah Pruys contributed reporting.