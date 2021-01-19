Weather warnings in Tłı̨chǫ region, Ulukhaktok

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for both the Tłı̨chǫ region and Ulukhaktok.

A snowfall warning is in effect in Tłı̨chǫ communities, with 10 to 15 cm of snow expected in Wekweètì and Gamètì throughout Tuesday.

According to the alert, snowfall will taper off overnight. Residents of the Tłı̨chǫ region are encouraged to travel with caution.

Farther north in Ulukhaktok, a blizzard warning has been issued as strong winds and snow are expected.

Environment Canada issues blizzard warnings when visibility is expected to dip below 400 metres for at least six hours.

Travel is expected to be “hazardous due to reduced visibility,” the alert states.

Gusts of up to 80 km/h were forecast, though conditions were expected to improve later in the day as winds weaken.