Walk to Tuk says more people have signed up than ever

This year now marks “the largest event in Walk to Tuk history,” organizers said on Tuesday, as more people than ever have signed up to participate.

The annual event challenges residents to walk 1,658 km – the equivalent length of the Mackenzie River from Fort Providence to Tuktoyaktuk – before the end of February, offering weekly prizes and t-shirts as incentives along the way.

In a news release on Tuesday, organizer the NWT Recreation and Parks Association said 495 teams had registered this year. Of those, 371 are from the NWT. In total, 5,876 individuals are taking part.

Twenty-nine of the NWT’s 33 communities are represented.

“We are proud to see that almost all NWT communities registered a team for 2021,” Bri Krekoski, the association’s director of active communities said in Tuesday’s news release.

A graphic produced by the NWT Recreation and Parks Association shows Walk to Tuk participation in the past decade.

“It will go a long way to helping our community members stay healthy, connected and active during a time when getting together in person is not always safe or easy.”

The event kicked off on New Year’s Day and ends on February 28.

This year’s participants include teams from Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

“We are proud of this northern-born event,” the association stated.

“It offers a chance to connect communities around the territory and see the hard work done to keep all of our communities vibrant and healthy.”