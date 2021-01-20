Two probable Fort Liard cases are now confirmed

Fort Liard’s tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases rose to five on Tuesday as the territorial government said two cases earlier listed as probable were now definite.

The territory, which has resumed daily Covid-19 updates following the emergence of the Fort Liard cluster, made the announcement in a Tuesday evening advisory. The total number of confirmed cases among NWT residents during the pandemic now stands at 30.

Otherwise, little changed in the evening’s update.

A case in Yellowknife last week remains unsolved but appears to be causing decreasing consternation. There have been no subsequent cases and all is quiet in the sewage analysis lab, where no unusual readings have been noted.

Hay River, too, has seen alarm subside over a Covid-19 spike in its sewage samples. The first Fort Liard patient, who had been isolating in the town, is increasingly considered likely to be the person responsible.

There were no new exposure advisories issued for the territory, and the day appeared set to pass without any entirely new case of the disease being recorded in the NWT.